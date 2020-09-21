Athleta NYC holds fitness class in Bronx Park

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

A boutique fitness studio is bringing free outdoor classes to the five boroughs, including one it recently held in the Bronx last week.

On Sept. 12, Athleta NYC held a free fitness class in Bronx Park. It featured a dance cardio class with some HIIT and mindfulness. Instructor Janeil Mason energized participants with a range of music genres including Caribbean, afro beats and hip hop.

In the upcoming weeks, Athleta NYC will also conduct dance and fitness classes in Manhattan, Queens, Brooklyn and Staten Island.