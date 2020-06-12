NYC Parks Bronx fleet rolls out in honor of essential health care workers

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

On Tuesday, NYC Parks rolled out in support of the borough’s essential healthcare workers with a motorcade parade and a food donation to the staff of Montefiore Medical Center.

Beginning at NYC Parks’ Bronx Headquarters, Ranaqua, located in Bronx Park, the parade stopped at Jacobi Hospital and the main entrance to the Montefiore Medical Center before returning to Ranaqua.

Approximately 10 vehicles from various Parks divisions formed the motorcade, including the Bronx Borough Commissioner’s vehicle, a Parks Enforcement patrol car, a maintenance and operations van, a forestry truck, a Parks pick-up truck and mini-packer and Parks’ honor guard.

Posters and banners were displayed from the vehicles in support of essential health care staff, and Bronx Borough Commissioner Iris Rodriguez-Rosa was greeted by staff at the entrance of Montefiore Medical Center to deliver a food donation made possible by the Bronx Chamber of Commerce.