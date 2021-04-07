Arthur Avenue’s NY Pizza Festival goes virtual for 2021, Buddy Valastro & others to appear

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

One of the most scrumptious days on the Arthur Avenue calendar is returning virtually for 2021.

The New York Pizza Festival, which in 2018 and 2019 graced the Bronx with some of the world’s greatest margherita makers (many of whom hail from the five boroughs) will be streaming free, exclusive content on Facebook and YouTube from Saturday, April 24 through Sunday, April 25.

Called the New York Pizza Festival: Home Edition, it will feature over 25-star studded pizzaioli such as: Buddy Valastro, Nancy Silverton, Anthony Mangieri, Tony Gemignani, Jonathan Goldsmith, and Giorgia Caporuscio, to name a few.

It will also feature several different styles of pizza from some America’s best pizzerias, of course including New York City while also giving Los Angeles, Chicago, Las Vegas, and Denver a crack at some doughy greatness.

Even organizers note that the virtual running is “not a temporary substitute or one-time replacement for the live event that was held on Arthur Avenue in the historic Little Italy of the Bronx in 2018 and 2019;” instead this home edition intends on building an interactive, educational community of pizza crafers and eaters alike.

Upon entry, viewers can: learn how to make pizza at home from styles such as Sicilian, Neapolitan, and plenty others through virtually hands on demonstrations, order pizza from locally of the participating restaurants, win prizes through competitions and giveaways, and interact with the esteemed pizza chefs along with other aficionados online.

Each participating pizzeria has also created two special pizzas which will be available for the weekend of the festival and $1 from each pie sold will be donated to Slice Out Hunger.

Users are encouraged to make donations towards Slice Out Hunger for those in need.

Wondering what the New York Pizza Festival was like in-person? Watch below!