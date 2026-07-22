Arthur Avenue food tours bring Bronx Little Italy’s history to life

While Little Italy was left off New York City’s official Immigrant Enclave Map, the neighborhood around Arthur Avenue continues to celebrate its deep Italian roots—drawing tourists and Italian Americans from across the tri-state area.

The original immigrant community may have largely moved away, but the businesses they built remain at the heart of the neighborhood.

Danielle Oteri, an art historian by trade, began leading tours after being asked to show London food buyers around Arthur Avenue. But for her, the neighborhood is also personal.

Her great-grandparents immigrated to the Bronx from the Italian towns of Sarno and Castelfranci in 1918, where they opened a baccalà shop alongside the thriving Italian businesses that once lined the streets.

Today, Oteri combines that family history with the stories behind Arthur Avenue’s longtime businesses, introducing visitors to the people and traditions that have kept Little Italy alive for generations.

The Bronx Times joined Oteri on a tour, where we stopped at neighborhood staples, sampling everything from fresh pastries and espresso at Albanian-owned Noya Cafe to San Gennaro restaurant serving authentic Italian meals.

While many Italian Americans have since moved to the suburbs, the neighborhood remains a destination for the wider community to pick up hard to find staples and classic dishes that remind you of home. Throughout the last century, Arthur Avenue has remained a cultural hub—where longtime business owners, Bronx residents, and newly arrived immigrants continue preserving traditions through food.

Oteri currently offers two tours: a Shopping & Tasting Tour and an Afternoon Aperitivo Tour. You can book a tour with her here.

Reach Marina Samuel at msamuel@schnepsmedia.com. For more coverage, subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram!