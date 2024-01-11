Trio sought in armed robbery of Bronx pharmacy

The NYPD is searching for the crooks who robbed a Bronx pharmacy at gunpoint.

The NYPD is searching for the crooks who robbed a Bronx pharmacy at gunpoint.

Sign up for our Bronx Times email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

The NYPD is searching for the trio of suspects who robbed a Bronx pharmacy at gunpoint last week.

Police from the 40th Precinct report that three individuals entered Bright Care Pharmacy, located at 430 East 149th St., at approximately 2:35 p.m. on Jan. 6 and approached 29-year-old man who was a store employee. The crooks proceeded to flash a firearm and forcibly remove approximately $200 in cash from the register before fleeing the pharmacy on foot in an unknown direction, according to a police spokesperson.

No injuries were reported as a result of the armed robbery.

Police, on Jan. 9, released surveillance images of the suspects.

All three suspects are male with dark complexions and medium builds, according to the NYPD.

One suspect was last seen wearing a black jacket, black pants and black shoes.The second suspect was wearing a green jacket, white shoes and black facemask and the third suspect was last seen wearing a black jacket, black facemask and black shoes, police said.