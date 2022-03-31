Police & Fire

SEE IT: Armed carjacking and robbery in Morrisania parking garage

By
0
comments
Screen Shot 2022-03-31 at 5.47.20 PM
The NYPD is looking four people who allegedly stole money and a car from a parking garage in the South Bronx on Wednesday, March 30.
Screenshot courtesy NYPD

Things got wild in a parking garage in the South Bronx on Wednesday morning.

According to the NYPD, a man entered a parking garage located at 1100 Franklin Ave. in Morrisania, at 3:47 a.m. and brandished a gun at an elderly male. While the senior citizen fled to safety and was not hurt, three accomplices then entered the parking garage.

The four perps then allegedly went into the office and held a gun to the 20-year-old male employee. They meant business and were not playing around. They demanded his property and stole approximately $200, a car key and his cellphone.

The heist wasn’t over yet. They located a Toyota Camry, to which the stolen key belonged and fled in the vehicle northbound on Franklin Avenue. The employee of the garage did not require any medical attention on scene.

One of the suspects who allegedly stole money and a car from a parking garage in the South Bronx Wednesday.  Screenshot courtesy NYPD

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/ or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.

About the Author

Jason Cohen

Jason Cohen is a reporter for The Bronx Times. Originally from New Jersey, he moved to the Bronx five years ago. Jason has been a reporter for about 14 years and loves what he does. In particular, he enjoys covering meetings, events, writing features and informing the public about news. He also has a passion for sports and anything with controversy, and his other interests include watching movies and going to the beach. When he isn’t reporting or writing, Jason spends his weekends working at a bagel shop. And, yes, he’s also a Mets fan. So, “Sorry Bronxites.”

Featured Jobs

Add your job

View all jobs…

Upcoming Events

Submit an Event

View All Events…

Crime

News

Related Articles

More from Around NYC