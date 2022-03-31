SEE IT: Armed carjacking and robbery in Morrisania parking garage

Things got wild in a parking garage in the South Bronx on Wednesday morning.

According to the NYPD, a man entered a parking garage located at 1100 Franklin Ave. in Morrisania, at 3:47 a.m. and brandished a gun at an elderly male. While the senior citizen fled to safety and was not hurt, three accomplices then entered the parking garage.

The four perps then allegedly went into the office and held a gun to the 20-year-old male employee. They meant business and were not playing around. They demanded his property and stole approximately $200, a car key and his cellphone.

The heist wasn’t over yet. They located a Toyota Camry, to which the stolen key belonged and fled in the vehicle northbound on Franklin Avenue. The employee of the garage did not require any medical attention on scene.

