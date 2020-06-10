Architect unveils rendering for development near Yankee Stadium

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Renderings were recently revealed for a large-scale development located less than a mile from the home of the Bronx Bombers.

In May, IMC Architecture DPC, the architect for the project, released a rendering for 299 East 161st St. in Concourse Village.

The property, which is occupied by several vacant homes, is projected to boast a 12-story building, that will be 124 feet high, have 154 apartments and 52 enclosed parking spaces. Additionally, 30 percent of the 154 units will be designated as affordable.

Eugene Mekhtiyev, principal at IMC Architecture DPC, told the Bronx Times construction is set to begin around October and will last 24 months.

The owner of the property is Jack Weiss, CEO of Integra Development Group.