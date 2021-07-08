Architect sought for Bronx Museum of the Arts renovation

New York City Development Corporation (NYCEDC) released a Request for Proposals on behalf of the Department of Cultural Affairs and The Bronx Museum of the Arts seeking an architect to design the Bronx Museum’s new South Wing Atrium.

“New York City’s arts and cultural institutions are the fabric of our city,” said Rachel Loeb, NYCEDC president and CEO. “This project represents our commitment to investing and enhancing in cultural spaces across the city. We are proud to partner with the Department of Cultural Affairs and The Bronx Museum of the Arts to facilitate the design and construction of a new arts space for all New Yorkers.”

The renovation includes construction of a new South Wing Atrium and main entrance, located on the corner of Grand Concourse and 165th Street, which will:

Create an enhanced entrance to the Museum with a spacious lobby that includes seating, gathering space and large street-facing walls for artwork

Activate the new space and façade to showcase artwork while connecting with the community and enticing patrons to enter the museum

Serve as an extension of the sidewalk, offering multiple opportunities for art and public programming to be visible from the street

“The Bronx Museum of the Arts’ Board of Trustees and Staff are excited about this new phase in the life of the museum,” said The Bronx Museum of the Arts Executive Director Klaudio Rodriguez. “As we celebrate our 50th anniversary and look towards the next 50; this project presents a unique opportunity to envision and realize what a 21st century, community-based, globe-spanning museum should be. The renovation will strengthen our capacity to meet our community’s needs, by amplifying our ability to educate, engage and accommodate our visitors. The project will simultaneously reflect our values and priorities, including our commitments to accessibility, equity, and transparency.”

The Bronx Museum of the Arts is one of the only major New York City museums with free admission, making it a vital resource for residents in The Bronx, all five boroughs and tourists. The museum’s permanent collection of more than 2,000 works preserves and documents artists who are not typically represented within traditional museum collections by showcasing work by artists of African, Asian and Latin American ancestry, as well as artists for whom The Bronx has been critical to their development.