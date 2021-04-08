ArchCare at Providence Rest Nursing Home hosts Easter parade for residents

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

ArchCare at Providence Rest, a Bronx nursing home, hosted its first-ever Easter Parade to safely celebrate the holiday with residents and staff.

Sporting homemade Easter bonnets with individualized decorations, residents marched down the halls to music and cheers, followed by refreshments.

Each unit in the 200-bed skilled nursing and rehabilitation center participated, with one or two socially-distanced parades planned per day from April 2 to April 5. Select parades were live-streamed for loved ones at home to join virtually.

The Easter bonnet parades are part of a larger commitment at Providence Rest to continue offering opportunities for community building and safe socialization however possible. Throughout the pandemic, residents have participated in weekly bingo games, trivia nights and dance parties with portable bluetooth speakers.