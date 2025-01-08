AOC named to House Energy and Commerce Committee

Sign up for our Bronx Times email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who represents parts of the Bronx and Queens, has been named to the House Energy and Commerce Committee, a key legislative body that wields significant influence over the American economy. She joins five other Democrats in this new appointment.

The 52-member committee oversees a wide range of critical issues, including food and drug safety, public health, energy policy, telecommunications, consumer protection, and interstate and foreign commerce. It also monitors major government agencies such as the Food and Drug Administration, Department of Energy, and Federal Trade Commission.

In a statement released on Jan. 7, Ocasio-Cortez highlighted the committee’s potential to advance transformative policies. The committee, she said, “has the power to guarantee health care as a human right to all Americans, fight the global crisis of climate change, and make life easier for the working class.”

Ocasio-Cortez, a vocal advocate for clean energy and universal health care, has sought a position on the committee since 2020. At the time, her bid was unsuccessful, with then-Rep. Kathleen Rice, a more centrist New York Democrat, securing the spot.

Her recent appointment comes after losing her December bid to serve as the top Democrat on the House Oversight Committee. Despite that setback, political commentators have described her placement on the Energy and Commerce Committee as “huge” and ““a pretty darn good consolation prize.”

Ocasio-Cortez expressed her readiness to tackle the road ahead, stating, “The next few years are sure to be challenging, but Democrats must maintain our commitment to fighting for working people, not billionaires. That work goes directly through the Energy and Commerce Committee, and I can’t wait to get to work.”

