AOC, Bowman join calls for Cuomo’s resignation citing harassment, nursing home ‘void’

Two Bronx congressional representatives have joined a chorus of calls for Governor Andrew Cuomo to resign in the wake of an Albany police investigation into one the most recent of several sexual harassment scandals against the state’s highest ranking politician.

“The fact that this latest report was so recent is alarming, and it raises concerns about the present safety and well-being of the administration’s staff,” Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Congressman Jamaal Bowman wrote in a join statement, adding “these allegations have all been consistent and highly-detailed, and there are also credible media reports substantiating their accounts.”

The two went on, also sharply criticizing the governor for his “void” in reporting nursing home fatalities, writing, “the Attorney General that found the Cuomo administration hid data on COVID-19 nursing home deaths from both the public and the state legislature.”

“As members of the New York delegation to the U.S. House of Representatives, we believe these women, we believe the reporting, we believe the Attorney General, and we believe the fifty-five members of the New York State legislature, including the State Senate Majority Leader, who have concluded that Governor Cuomo can no longer effectively lead in the face of so many challenges,” AOC and Bowman stated.