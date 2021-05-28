AOC among NY Congressional members to back using budget reconciliation for pathway to citizenship

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez was among the New York Congressional members who has called for the use of budget reconciliation to provide a road to citizenship for hundreds of thousands of New Yorkers.

This echoes the findings of a new Ipsos/NPR poll showing that more than two-thirds of Americans support legalization for Dreamers, TPS recipients and essential workers.

In January, the New York Immigration Coalition (NYIC) launched a campaign targeted at key members of the state’s Democratic congressional delegation, demanding a commitment to achieving a pathway to citizenship. The NYIC’s work is part of a multi-organizational and national effort spearheaded by the Fair Immigration Reform Movement (FIRM) to transform America’s immigration system.

“Undocumented immigrants have kept this country running during COVID-19, and in order to ensure a robust recovery that is inclusive and equitable for all we must use every tool at our disposal to create a pathway to citizenship for essential workers, Dreamers, and TPS holders,” Ocasio-Cortez said. “I’m proud to join the majority of our New York Congressional Delegation in supporting the advancement of stagnant immigration action.”