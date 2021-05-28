Politics

AOC among NY Congressional members to back using budget reconciliation for pathway to citizenship

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez was among the New York Congressional memebers who called for the use of budget reconciliation to provide a road to citizenship for hundreds of thousands of New Yorkers.
This echoes the findings of a new Ipsos/NPR poll showing that more than two-thirds of Americans support legalization for Dreamers, TPS recipients and essential workers.

In January, the New York Immigration Coalition (NYIC) launched a campaign targeted at key members of the state’s Democratic congressional delegation, demanding a commitment to achieving a pathway to citizenship. The NYIC’s work is part of a multi-organizational and national effort spearheaded by the Fair Immigration Reform Movement (FIRM) to transform America’s immigration system.

“Undocumented immigrants have kept this country running during COVID-19, and in order to ensure a robust recovery that is inclusive and equitable for all we must use every tool at our disposal to create a pathway to citizenship for essential workers, Dreamers, and TPS holders,” Ocasio-Cortez said. “I’m proud to join the majority of our New York Congressional Delegation in supporting the advancement of stagnant immigration action.”

