Alleged shooter in 2021 Williamsbridge house party arrested Saturday

Police collared the alleged shooter of a house party turned bad in the Williamsbridge section of the Bronx, who had evaded authorities since 2021.

On Saturday, May 6 at around 11 p.m., NYPD detectives arrested Trevor Prophet, 24, in connection with the shooting. Prophet, who lives on the 300 block of East 183rd Street, was booked on attempted murder charges at the 47th Precinct in the Bronx.

The arrest brings to close more than a year-long investigation into the shooting, which took place on a Saturday night in 2021. Shortly before 1 a.m. in the early morning hours of Oct. 17, police were called to 1418 Oakley St., where investigators believe Prophet had gotten into a verbal altercation with a 58-year-old male at the party. Prophet then allegedly followed the victim toward the rear of the multifamily home, pulled out a gun and fire multiple shots at his intended target. The victim sustained gunshot wounds to his legs and buttocks area, and was transported by EMS to Jacobi Hospital in stable condition, at the time.

Prophet and a second female suspect, who remains at large, were identified throughs surveillance video.

The remaining suspect is believed to be dark-skinned and in her 20s, sporting black hair and a medium build.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at https://crimestoppers. nypdonline.org/ or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

