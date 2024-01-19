All Hallows High School launches extracurricular program teaching Bronx students to combat bigotry

All Hallows High School initiated an essential academic pilot program with initial funding from the Raymond and Gloria Naftali Foundation. The All Hallows History, Civics & Genocide Prevention Academy (HCGPA) is an extracurricular initiative targeting ninth and tenth graders which aims to delve deeply into civics and world history, continuing the school’s 115-year legacy of fostering tolerance and inclusivity.

This academy will guide students through exploring civics and history with a focus on conflict resolution and preventing genocide. By leveraging a rigorous curriculum adapted into an enriched extracurricular platform, with guest speakers, cultural exchange and travel, the academy seeks to promote student understanding and growth in combating all forms of hate and bigotry.

Addressing the surge in hate crimes and intolerance across the United States, the academy aims to counterbalance this trend. Notably, antisemitic incidents reached an all-time high in 2022, as reported by the Anti-Defamation League, reaching nearly 3,700 cases. Covering a range of critical topics, the HCGPA curriculum includes discussions on fascism, respect for differences, the consequences of prejudice, democracy’s fragility, historical conflicts (World War I and II), the Holocaust, genocide and global case studies on truth and reconciliation.

Derek Wolman, secretary and director at the Raymond and Gloria Naftali Foundation, expressed admiration for All Hallows’ commitment to inclusivity, tolerance, and leveraging history in education. He praised the school’s track record of educating over 10,000 young men, many from immigrant families.