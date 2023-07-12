With all ballots counted, Marmorato wins GOP, Conservative lines, locks in date with Velázquez

Kristy Marmorato has won the Republican and Conservative primaries in City Council District 13, with all ballots counted.

With all ballots counted, Kristy Marmorato will represent both the Republican and Conservative parties in the general election for City Council District 13.

She will challenge Councilmember Marjorie Velázquez, a first-term Democrat, on Nov. 7.

While Marmorato decisively won the Conservative line the night of the June 27 primaries, she was a stone’s throw away from the 50% benchmark that could have also netted her the Republican line. Instead, the Republican race entered the ranked-choice voting process, with George Havranek right on her tail.

That night, both candidates felt optimistic.

But the fate of the race became clearer when Marmorato was still in the lead after additional rounds of votes were released on July 5. Although absentee ballots were still being counted, the Bronx GOP-endorsed candidate declared victory that day with a 56-point lead ahead of Havranek.

But now all ballots have been counted in both the Republican and Conservative District 13 primaries, and there are no outstanding cures in either race, NYC Board of Elections (BOE) spokespersons Vincent Ignizio and Georgea Kontzamanis told the Bronx Times.

As of Tuesday, Marmorato brought in a total of 956 Republican primary votes, or 51.5%, while Havranek garnered 902 votes, or 48.5%, only trimming the lead by two votes.

“I am grateful for the support my campaign has received across the 13th District,” Marmorato said in a statement. “We won both primaries by working hard and talking directly to voters every single day about what matters most to them: safe streets, good schools, low cost of living and high quality of life. We’re going to win the general election by doing the same exact thing.”

Election results won’t be certified until after July 17.

Havranek could not be reached for comment.

