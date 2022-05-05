Community

After a two-year absence, Run the Bronx invites runners, spectators back to BMCC Quad this weekend

After a two-year hiatus caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, Bronx runners are looking forward to the return of the Run the Bronx.
Photo courtesy Bronx Community College

In its 44th year, an estimated 1,000 men, women and children will participate in this year’s event. The run, which includes both 5K and 10K runs as well as a 2-mile walk, will start at the Quad of Bronx Community College on 2155 University Ave., in the University Heights section.

Run in the Bronx is the second oldest foot race in NYC, second to the NYC Marathon which started eight years prior. The race was started in 1978 by habitual marathoner and legendary Tuskegee Airman-turned-BCC president Roscoe C. Brown Jr., and the 10K portion of the run now bears his name. Prior to the pandemic, Run the Bronx attracted more than 2,000 participants annually. 

The event is also a health initiative for the state’s unhealthiest county, rated 62 out of 62 counties in poor health. The event focuses on the physical health, mental and financial well-being of the participants and audience with representatives from banks and hospitals offering runners and those attending an opportunity for free screenings for blood pressure, cholesterol levels and other tests.

The Bronx not only has residents with an estimated 85% higher risk of obesity than Manhattan residents but also a 10% higher diabetes rate.

A portion of proceeds from the event goes to benefit Bronx Community College scholarships. Runners still interested in participating this weekend can register online with a $50 for late registration through Saturday.

Reach Robbie Sequeira at rsequeira@schnepsmedia.com or (718) 260-4599. For more coverage, follow us on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram @bronxtimes

