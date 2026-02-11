Photos: African American Association of Co-op City presents first of four-part Black History Month community discussion forum

African American Association of Co-op City President Dr. Adeyemi LaCrown Toba (front row, third from left) with attendees of the community discussion forum.

The African American Association of Co-op City held the first of a four-part community discussion forum in celebration of Black History Month on Saturday, Feb. 7, at the Dreiser Loop Community Center, located at 177 Dreiser Loop in Co-op City.

African American Association of Co-op City President Dr. Adeyemi LaCrown Toba moderated the discussion, titled “The Conversation in Celebration of Black History Month.”

The main topic of the discussion was why African Americans changed their names. Attendees of the discussion had the opportunity to provide their own input, as well as to ask questions. There were also light refreshments available.

“We started our 4-week series of The Conversation as we considered the topic, ‘What is in a name? Why did they change our names?’ It was such an interesting discussion, LaCrown Toba said.

“This weekend, we will be looking into ‘Black Family in the world history.’ Do not miss the opportunity at all. By your presence, you will either share your opinions or learn from the wealth of wisdom of others. So, come as the weather improves a little bit.”