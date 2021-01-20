Affordable, supportive senior housing proposed for Claremont

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

A new affordable senior housing development has been proposed for the Claremont neighborhood.

On Tuesday night, representatives from Acacia Network presented housing plans for an old, vacant lot at 1356-1364 Fulton Avenue to Community Board 3 in efforts to bring not only the new building but also the “feeling of lightness and brightness and safety” to the neighborhood.

As of now, the proposed, elevator building would be eight floors tall with 127 residences.

It’s unit breakdown will be: 10 studio units, 93 one bedroom apartments, 17 two bedroom homes, and 7 three bed units.

Of those, 6 studios will be supportive housing along with 56 one bedrooms, 10 two bedrooms, along with 4 of the three bedroom units.

Those supportive services will include coordination of care and referrals, housing stability, harm reduction, and basics intervention services for wellness and employment.

There will also be 7,802 gross square feet of community space on its ground floor and 21 parking spaces available.

Residents within CB3 will be given priority for occupancy, according to the housing network.

Acacia also announced a plan to hire locally on the project during its construction and upon the building’s opening.

These positions include: construction site jobs, building supers and porters, security, property management, and tenant services.

The next step in this project will be approval from from the city’s department of buildings and the state’s homes and community renewal, following that a short list of contractors will be provided and then the network will begin to coordinate its to-be-provided social services.

This site is just south of Crotona Park and a block east of a nearby supermarket. Although subways are not in close proximity of the housing, there are nearby bus stations to the property.

Acacia is aiming to start construction by end of year or early 2022, the estimated cost of this senior residence is $68.5 million, according to the agency.