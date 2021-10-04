Affordable senior housing development opens on Southern Boulevard

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Type A Real Estate Advisors (Type A), a Women-Owned Business Enterprise (WBE) developer, in collaboration with JASA, the go-to agency serving older New Yorkers, celebrated the opening of a 100% affordable senior housing development in a ribbon cutting ceremony on Sept. 29.

Located at 1490 Southern Blvd., it provides 114 units for households making up to 50% AMI, with 30% of units in the development set aside for formerly homeless older adults and one superintendent’s unit.

Type A was selected to develop the city-owned site as part of Mayor Bill de Blasio’s 2017 initiative to expand the capacity of MWBE firms in the real estate and construction industry, and has led the development to become the first of six projects within this plan to complete construction and lease up of its units. JASA, the largest nonprofit manager of senior housing in New York City, manages the residential units and common areas in the development. The organization also provides on-site staff to assist residents with social service needs such as accessing benefits and entitlements, home care and meals, as well as programs and opportunities to participate in community and cultural events.

In addition to the 114 affordable homes, the building features amenities such as 3,600 square feet of community and social service space for residents, a large second-floor garden for passive recreation, a fitness center, laundry facilities and a 2,500 square-foot landscaped and furnished terrace with inspiring city views.

“Today, the South Bronx celebrates a momentous occasion with the addition of 114-units of 100% affordable housing that will aid our most vulnerable New Yorkers; seniors,” stated NYC Councilman Rafael Salamanca, 17th Council District. “Serving very low-income seniors, the building will also have a 30% homeless [component] set aside for the formerly homeless, and offer superior on-site programming and services for residents. I am proud to have allocated $500,000 in capital funds to facilitate the completion of this much-needed development. I commend Type A Projects and JASA for their commitment to Bronxites, as well as administration partners at HPD [Department of Housing Preservation and Development] and HDC [Housing Development Corporation] who provided the support to make this day possible.”