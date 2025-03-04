Affordable housing lottery opens in Mott Haven; 1 bedrooms start at $3,661

An affordable housing lottery has been launched for 27 units at 91 Bruckner Blvd. in Mott Haven

An affordable housing lottery has officially launched for a newly constructed seven-story residential building in Mott Haven.

The building, located at 91 Bruckner Blvd., features 89 residences, with 27 units available through NYC Housing Connect for tenants earning up to 130% of the area median income (AMI).

Developed by Anshel Fridman of Artist Construction LLC, the building offers 13 one-bedroom units at a monthly rent of $3,661 for individuals and households earning between $125,520 and $181,740. Additionally, 14 two-bedroom units are listed at $4,376 per month for households earning between $150,035 and $218,010.

Building amenities include a garage with electric vehicle charging stations, a gym, shared laundry facilities, common area Wi-Fi, bike storage lockers, an elevator, and a rooftop terrace. Apartments are equipped with air conditioning, dishwashers, intercom systems, and modern kitchen appliances, countertops, and finishes. Tenants will be responsible for electricity costs, including heating and cooking.

Prospective renters must meet income and household size criteria to qualify. Applications must be submitted online or postmarked by April 28, 2025, to be considered.

For more information or to apply, visit NYC Housing Connect.