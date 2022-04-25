Affordable housing lotteries open in Baychester, Kingsbridge; Department of Buildings aims for 2024 development in Highbridge

A vacant lot bordering Crotona Park is on its way to be turned into a seven-story mixed-use building. Permits were filed on April 22 for a vacant lot on 733 Crotona Park North near the 174th Street subway station — which are serviced by the 2 and 5 lines — that proposes a 70-foot-tall development yielding 62,300 square feet of residential space and roughly 13,240 feet of community space.

There is no timeline for the projects completion, but construction will not require demolition permits due to the lot being vacant.

Elena Borokhovich of Affordable Living NY is listed as the owner behind the applications, while Menzak Architect is listed as the architect of record.

Between Washington and Third avenues at 497 E. 166th St. in the Morrisania section, permits for a 46-unit development yielding 31,392 square feet designated for residential space and 8,199 square feet for commercial space has been filed by Anthony Verrelli.

The building is expected to stand 74-feet fall and will most likely include rentals at an average of 682 square feet, with additional community and masonry space. No timeline has been announced for the project and demolition permits for the site, which is near the Freeman Street subway station, have not been filed.

And by spring 2024, a 16-unit multifamily rental property is slated to open in the Kingsbridge section, courtesy of permits filed by the city’s Department of Buildings. The development encompasses two lots on 2838 and 2840 Webb Avenue which will be converted into a pair of two interconnected four-story buildings.

The building will be designed by Badaly & Badaly Architecture and Engineering, and each building will comprise 6,960 square feet of residential area. The development will include a mixture of studios and one- and two-bedroom apartments, sources with the Department of Buildings tell the Bronx Times.

The new development will replace a three-family low-rise home that was constructed around 1920.

Housing lotteries for Baychester and Kingsbridge open

Renters looking for a change of scenery in the borough have a chance to be selected for housing lotteries for a five-story residential in Baychester and a six-story residential in Kingsbridge.

The lottery for placement in 3013 Eastchester Road, a 20-unit residential building in Baychester includes six units for rent at 130% of the area median income (AMI), ranging in eligible income from $57,772 to $139,620. Windows for applications must be postmarked or submitted online no later than May 9, with a monthly rent of $1,575, according to YIMBY.

For the Kingsbridge housing lottery, eight units are available at the 20-unit 990 Woodycrest Ave. location, available at 130% of the area median income (AMI), ranging in eligible income from $49,715 to $167,570.

Application must be must be postmarked or submitted online no later than May 17.

At 130% of the AMI, there are two studios with a monthly rent of $1,450 for incomes ranging from $49,715 to $124,150; two one-bedroom units with a monthly rent of $1,700 for incomes ranging from $58,286 to $139,620; and four two-bedroom units with a monthly rent of $1,900 for incomes ranging from $65,143 to $167,570, according to YIMBY.

Reach Robbie Sequeira at rsequeira@schnepsmedia.com or (718) 260-4599. For more coverage, follow us on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram @bronxtimes