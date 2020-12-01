Affordable housing coming University Heights and Morris Heights

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

New affordable housing is coming to Community Board 5 over the next few years.

In 2015, the New York City Department of Housing Preservation and Development (HPD) released a Request for Qualification (RFQ), which was approved and assigned to the JCAL Development Group and Sandra Erickson Real Estate operating as Neighborhood Infill Partners LLC.

They will be developing 11 sites, two of which are in Community Board 5. There will be a total of 28 units of affordable housing, with 10 one-bedroom and one two-bedroom units at 30 West 182nd St. in University Heights. At 1647 Popham Ave. in Morris Heights, there will be five one-bedroom and 12 two-bedroom units.

“This is my neighborhood,” said Sandra Erickson, who presented these plans to CB5 on Nov. 17. “I couldn’t be more excited to be working with the board and working locally here.”

The project will be financed through the Neighborhood Construction Program, utilizing 9 percent allocation of low income tax credits. Ten percent of the units will be set aside for formerly homeless. In regards to AMI (Average Median Income) levels, the income bands will be set between 30 and 80 percent.

An HPD spokesman told the Bronx Times it will be at least a year before construction starts and it could be up to two years for it to be complete.