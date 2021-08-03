Act4Change to hold in-person show

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Crossroads Connection, Inc. will present its Act4Change production, “On The Basis of 680,” in virtual and live in-person performances, which will address the impact of U.S. immigrant policy on children.

The in-person performance will take place at BronxConnect, 432 East 149th St., 4th floor on Aug. 6, from 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

A diverse group of Bronx college and high school students express and perform their perspective of this ongoing immigration issue in America. They portray how an ICE raid impacts undocumented immigrants and touches on the range of emotions that detainees’ children face.

Forum Theater is a theater of the oppressed technique from Brazil that encourages audience members to problem solve the social conditions of their lives. At the end of this play, the audience, performers and youth will consider ways to foster safe and humane immigration policies.

Crossroads’ Act4Change Violence Prevention project allows youth and community residents to dialogue in a non-threatening, creative and safe environment through the use of theater and community health/well being.