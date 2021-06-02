Aaron Judge ALL RISE Foundation Provides Funds for Local School

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

A local public school received a grant recently after grabbing the attention of a New York Yankee.

On Saturday, May 15, the Aaron Judge ALL RISE Foundation announced that Bronx Compass High School was one of the three organization recipients of the AJARF Spring 2021 Mini-Grant.

The grant is allocated to schools and organizations which connect with AJARF’s mission, which is to inspire children and youth to become responsible citizens and reach their unlimited possibilities and potential.

AJARF recently expanded their Mini-Grant program to include the borough of the Bronx, as well as Fresno and San Joaquin counties in California.

The ALL RISE Foundation received over a hundred applications, where schools and organizations addressed their educational approach towards youth leadership development, youth citizen and character development, physical and mental health and well-being, school activities and community involvement.

Bronx Compass High School in Castle Hill currently in the process of developing a youth leadership council and mentoring program, where students will learn skills and strategies about becoming effective leaders.

Students will also begin creating projects to help evaluate and build resources and strategies to inspire school change and equity.

During these workshops, student leaders will be identified and supported with space, time and guidance for developing essential youth leadership skills.

With this program, these students and eventual student leaders will foster deeper connections between the people in their community, including family members, staff members and teachers – on the foundation of educating and nurturing equitable opportunities.

AJARF was founded by New York Yankees star Aaron Judge, who played college baseball at Fresno State. He is from Linden, California, where the AJARF program was founded in 2018.

“The Spring 2021 Mini-Grant recipients align perfectly with our mission,” said Judge. “It is exciting to give youth a chance to succeed by supporting organizations that provide them with stability and leadership – and we are pleased to support these organizations and recognize them for their creative programs.”

The 2021 Mini-Grant Award Program is also made possible due to the support of Glu Mobile, a video game developer and publisher based in San Francisco.

The other two organizations that received grants are Foster and Homeless Youth Services Program in San Joaquin County, and CASA of Fresno and Madera County, both of which will also receive $2,500.

Aaron Judge may usually have his eye on the pitch, or on a pop up in right field – but he also sees the schools that help build the community of tomorrow.