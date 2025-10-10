“Her soul and spirit are everywhere,” A community remembers Anthonaya Campbell

An all white, horse-drawn carriage carried 17-year-old Anthonaya Campbell’s casket to the cemetery following a funeral service attended by hundreds in the East Bronx on Saturday.

Hundreds gathered at the New Testament Temple Church of God in the East Bronx on Saturday to celebrate the life of 17-year-old Anthonaya Campbell, who was killed by a stray bullet from the mass shooting in Haffen Park in August.

Dressed in black, white, and Campbell’s favorite color —lilac— friends, family, and community members remembered her as a joyful and confident spirit, deeply rooted in her faith and love for those around her. Many spoke of how her warmth made others feel “valued and cherished.”

Campbell, affectionately known by loved ones as “Ming,” was eulogized by her aunt and sister, who stepped forward to address the congregation. They urged those gathered to meet the moment with joy and unity, in keeping with Campbell’s own energy.

“Her body is gone but her soul and spirit are everywhere,” her sister said.

Her words were met with roars of applause and “Amens” in agreement. The pain of her absence was palpable—but so was the light she left behind.

Ming’s aunt said that as the youngest in the family, Campbell’s family doted on her.

“ She embodied love, respect, resilience, loyalty and compassion. Her life was a reflection of positivity, integrity and unwavering faith,” she said. “It truly took a village of nurturing, caring, and supportive people to help her grow into the remarkable young woman she became.”

Campbell was visiting her grandmother who lived across the street from Haffen Park on August 23 and attending a community basketball tournament when gunmen opened fire on the crowded park, spraying at least 57 bullets into the area filled with families from the neighborhood.

The horrific act of violence killed 32-year-old Jaceil Banks, who was shot in the chest and later pronounced dead at Jacobi medical center. Campbell was shot in the face by a stray bullet, which lodged behind her eye and was listed in critical condition at Jacobi Medical Center for nearly a week before succumbing to her injuries, police said.

Three others were shot in the hail of bullets and reported to local hospitals with non life-threatening injuries, according to police. Four people, including two teens aged 16 and 17, were arrested and charged with murder, attempted murder and weapons charges, according to law enforcement officials. Three of the individuals were also charged with gang assault.

Those remembering Campbell on Saturday said that the young woman who held so much power and positivity in life, could move hearts and minds even in death. There was a faith and determination that Campbell’s story will represent a pivotal moment in the conversation about gun violence in the Bronx which has again been thrust into the spotlight after an especially violent summer.

During the service, Campbell’s mother, Jennifer Talbot, read aloud a letter she wrote for her daughter. In it, she spoke of her young daughter as a role model, with wisdom and empathy that stretched beyond her years.

“ 17 short years could never contain the fullness of your life,” Talbot said in the letter. “In those 17 years, you became my teacher, my mirror, my strength. You were still my child, but already the woman I prayed to be. You taught me how to forgive, how to stand, how to love beyond pain.”

Talbot said that she never realized her daughter’s dreams of changing the world and leaving a positive impact would be realized in such a devastating way.

Community leaders used Cambpell’s service as an opportunity to make a plea to young people to help put a stop to the violence. Clergy members said they were concerned about the number of young people who had been killed or involved in incidents of gun violence.

Bronx District Attorney Darcel Clark announced Monday that 10 people had been arrested and charged in connection with a string of gang-related shootings, including the mass shooting at Haffen Park which killed Campbell. She said that an alarming number of the individuals involved were in their teens.

”We will determine who is putting the guns in the hands of these trigger pullers, in particular the youth, who are not even old enough to drive, vote, or drink— let alone purchase a gun,” she said.

Clergy at the service appealed to those present who may know someone with an illegal gun to surrender their weapons, saying that they had already buried too many young people.

“This has to end,” Bishop Paul Peart said. “We cannot carry on like this. We are killing ourselves over foolishness.”

An all white, horse-drawn carriage transported Campbell’s casket to the cemetery with her family and friends behind. So many showed up to celebrate the life of the beloved 17-year-old —around 300 people— that NYPD had to limit the size of the funeral procession to seven vehicles.

Campbell’s impact went far beyond the Bronx. She moved out of the borough to Connecticut and attended high school at Hartford Public High School. Mary Gomez, Campbell’s former Graduation Specialist, Ms. Prospere, a Family and Community Support Service Provider and Shawn Johnson, a friend from school, drove from Connecticut to New York to go to the funeral on Saturday.

Gomez told the Bronx Times that she didn’t intend on speaking, but that she felt moved to share about her relationship with Campbell at the service. Gomez takes photos at the graduation ceremony for her students as part of a photography business she also runs outside of her job at the high school.

Choking up, she he said that Campbell asked her one day if she was going to see her at the finish line when she crossed the stage for graduation.

“ I drove about two and a half hours to make sure that I’m here to tell her that I made it to the finish line, if this is where it’s at,” Gomez said.

The city periodically holds events where residents can turn in guns anonymously, often for a cash incentive. More information is available online at 311.com. Similarly, the city offers rewards for tips about illegal guns through the Gun Stop Program at 866-GUN-STOP.