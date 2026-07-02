A Bronx guide to surviving the heat: Cooling centers, pools and more across the borough

We’re in a summer heat wave — but not the fun kind.

The entire city is under an extreme heat warning until 9 p.m. on Saturday, July 4, with heat index values —the “feels like” temperature— as high as 105 to 115 degrees.

This kind of extreme heat and humidity for a prolonged period is dangerous. Every year, an average of 500 New Yorkers die prematurely from heat-related illnesses, and Black and Latino residents are disproportionately affected.

In response to the heat emergency, the city is deploying resources and assistance to ensure New Yorkers’ safety. Check on your neighbors, especially those who live alone and stay safe out there.

See this website for a searchable list and map of cooling centers throughout the Bronx and NYC.

Cool Vans and Street Outreach:

Throughout the city, the mayor has mobilized 21 vans that offer wellness checks, medical care, electrolytes, sunscreen, meals, and rides to cooling centers or healthcare facilities. The vans are operated by NYC Health + Hospitals and staffed by medical providers who will also perform in-home checks on older adults.

The city is also deploying 600 volunteers to check on people living outdoors, and New Yorkers are encouraged to call 311 to report people who appear to be homeless and in need of assistance.

Cooling Centers:

All public library branches across the Bronx serve as cooling centers. In addition, the Grand Concourse Library at 155 East 173rd St. will remain open for full service from 10 a.m. through 5 p.m. on July 3, 4 and 5.

In addition, the nonprofit BronxWorks operates several community and senior centers that serve as cooling centers. The organization advises calling ahead to confirm hours, and see more information at their website.

BronxWorks Betances Cornerstone Community Center

547 E 146th St.

BronxWorks Classic Cornerstone Community Center

286 E 156th St.

BronxWorks St. Mary’s Park Cornerstone Community Center

595 Trinity Ave.

BronxWorks senior centers for ages 60+:

BronxWorks Carolyn McLaughlin Older Adult Center

1130 Grand Concourse (718) 508-3203

BronxWorks Heights Older Adult Center

33 W. Tremont Ave. (718) 299-0300

BronxWorks Morris Older Adult Center

80 E. 181st St. (718) 933-5300

BronxWorks East Concourse Older Adult Center

236 E. Tremont Ave.

BronxWorks Twin Parks West Older Adult Center

355 E. 183rd St.

BronxWorks E. Roberts Moore Older Adult Center

515 Jackson Ave.

BronxWorks Soundview Older Adult Center

391 Bronx River Ave.

BronxWorks Sedgwick Social Club

1553 University Ave.

PUBLIC SWIMMING POOLS

NYC Parks outdoor pools are normally open daily from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m., but during the heat emergency, some are staying open later. Olympic- and intermediate-sized pools (marked below with an *) will be open until 8:30 p.m. during the heat emergency. (Note: all pools are closed for cleaning from 3 to 4 p.m.).

*Claremont Pool at 170th Street and Clay Ave.

*Crotona Pool at 173rd Street and Fulton Ave.

Edenwald Houses Pool at Schieffelin Avenue & E. 229th Street

*Floating pool at Tiffany St. and Viele Ave.

*Foster Pool at East 164th St. between Jerome and River Aves.

*Mapes Pool at East 180th Street between Mapes and Prospect Aves.

Thompson Pool at East 174th St. and Bronx River Ave.

*Van Cortlandt Pool at West 242nd St. and Broadway Ave.

SPRAY SHOWERS AT LOCAL PARKS

Crotona Park

Morris Garden

Henry Hudson Park

Belmont Playground

Wakefield Playground

Morgan Playground

Lyons Square Playground

People’s Park

Loreto Playground

Daniel Boone Playground

MacLaughlin Playground

Van Cortlandt Park

Eastchester Playground

Horseshoe Playground

Taylor Playground

Nelson Playground

Havemeyer Playground

Mount Hope Playground

Bronx Park

Rock Garden Park

Crotona Park

Mott Playground

Colucci Playground

Colgate Close

Pelham Bay Park

Williamsbridge Oval

Pelham Bay Park

Parkside Playground

Gouverneur Playground

Noble Playground

Givan Square

Seton Falls Park

Washington Park

Williamsbridge Oval

Mazzei Playground

Magenta Playground

Flynn Playground

Devoe Park

Castle Hill Playground

Harding Park

Van Cortlandt Park

Goble Playground

Bronx River Parkway

Bronx Park

Williamsbridge Oval

Merriam Playground

Crotona Park

Virginia Playground

Seton Park

Fort Independence Playground

The Pearly Gates

Mullaly Park

Van Cortlandt Park

Pelham Bay Park

Behagen Playground

Grove Hill Playground

Space Time Playground

Soundview Park

Captain Rivera Playground

Watson Gleason Playground

Stars & Stripes Playground

Abigail Playground

Sedgwick Playground

Bronx Park

Gun Hill Playground

P.O. Serrano Playground

Van Cortlandt Park

Williamsbridge Oval

Mosholu Playground

Clark Playground

Tremont Park

Stop & Go Playground

Matthews Muliner Playground

Jerome Playground South

Zimmerman Playground

Hunts Point Playground

Bronx Park

Lozada Playground

Richman (Echo) Park

Washington’s Walk

Spuyten Duyvil Playground

Van Nest Park

Williamsbridge Oval

Pelham Bay Park

Tremont Park

Fountain Of Youth Playground

Galileo Playground

Playground 174

Soundview Park

Bronx Park

Vinmont Veteran Park

Merriam Playground

Marble Hill Playground

Van Cortlandt Park

Edenwald Playground

Bronx River Parkway

Willis Playground

Bailey Playground

Mosholu Parkway

Playground 52 LII

Van Cortlandt Park

Rev J Polite Playground

Beanstalk Playground

Jennie Jerome Playground

Burns Playground

Richman (Echo) Park

Tiffany Playground

Slattery Playground

Cedar Playground

Dawson Playground

Cleopatra Playground

Haffen Park

St. James Park

Aqueduct Walk

Rienzi Playground

Agnes Haywood Playground

Millbrook Playground

Randall Playground

Bronx River Parkway

Riverbend Playground

Bufano Park

Washington’s Walk

Bronx Park

Vidalia Park

Ciccarone Park

Melrose Playground

Clark Playground



Reach Emily Swanson at eswanson@schnepsmedia.com or (646) 717-0015. For more coverage, subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram!