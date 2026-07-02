A Bronx guide to surviving the heat: Cooling centers, pools and more across the borough

We’re in a summer heat wave — but not the fun kind.
The entire city is under an extreme heat warning until 9 p.m. on Saturday, July 4, with heat index values —the “feels like” temperature— as high as 105 to 115 degrees.
This kind of extreme heat and humidity for a prolonged period is dangerous. Every year, an average of 500 New Yorkers die prematurely from heat-related illnesses, and Black and Latino residents are disproportionately affected.
In response to the heat emergency, the city is deploying resources and assistance to ensure New Yorkers’ safety. Check on your neighbors, especially those who live alone and stay safe out there.
See this website for a searchable list and map of cooling centers throughout the Bronx and NYC.
Cool Vans and Street Outreach:
Throughout the city, the mayor has mobilized 21 vans that offer wellness checks, medical care, electrolytes, sunscreen, meals, and rides to cooling centers or healthcare facilities. The vans are operated by NYC Health + Hospitals and staffed by medical providers who will also perform in-home checks on older adults.
The city is also deploying 600 volunteers to check on people living outdoors, and New Yorkers are encouraged to call 311 to report people who appear to be homeless and in need of assistance.
Cooling Centers:
All public library branches across the Bronx serve as cooling centers. In addition, the Grand Concourse Library at 155 East 173rd St. will remain open for full service from 10 a.m. through 5 p.m. on July 3, 4 and 5.
In addition, the nonprofit BronxWorks operates several community and senior centers that serve as cooling centers. The organization advises calling ahead to confirm hours, and see more information at their website.
BronxWorks Betances Cornerstone Community Center
547 E 146th St.
BronxWorks Classic Cornerstone Community Center
286 E 156th St.
BronxWorks St. Mary’s Park Cornerstone Community Center
595 Trinity Ave.
BronxWorks senior centers for ages 60+:
BronxWorks Carolyn McLaughlin Older Adult Center
1130 Grand Concourse (718) 508-3203
BronxWorks Heights Older Adult Center
33 W. Tremont Ave. (718) 299-0300
BronxWorks Morris Older Adult Center
80 E. 181st St. (718) 933-5300
BronxWorks East Concourse Older Adult Center
236 E. Tremont Ave.
BronxWorks Twin Parks West Older Adult Center
355 E. 183rd St.
BronxWorks E. Roberts Moore Older Adult Center
515 Jackson Ave.
BronxWorks Soundview Older Adult Center
391 Bronx River Ave.
BronxWorks Sedgwick Social Club
1553 University Ave.
PUBLIC SWIMMING POOLS
NYC Parks outdoor pools are normally open daily from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m., but during the heat emergency, some are staying open later. Olympic- and intermediate-sized pools (marked below with an *) will be open until 8:30 p.m. during the heat emergency. (Note: all pools are closed for cleaning from 3 to 4 p.m.).
*Claremont Pool at 170th Street and Clay Ave.
*Crotona Pool at 173rd Street and Fulton Ave.
Edenwald Houses Pool at Schieffelin Avenue & E. 229th Street
*Floating pool at Tiffany St. and Viele Ave.
*Foster Pool at East 164th St. between Jerome and River Aves.
*Mapes Pool at East 180th Street between Mapes and Prospect Aves.
Thompson Pool at East 174th St. and Bronx River Ave.
*Van Cortlandt Pool at West 242nd St. and Broadway Ave.
SPRAY SHOWERS AT LOCAL PARKS
- Crotona Park
- Morris Garden
- Henry Hudson Park
- Belmont Playground
- Wakefield Playground
- Morgan Playground
- Lyons Square Playground
- People’s Park
- Loreto Playground
- Daniel Boone Playground
- MacLaughlin Playground
- Van Cortlandt Park
- Eastchester Playground
- Horseshoe Playground
- Taylor Playground
- Nelson Playground
- Havemeyer Playground
- Mount Hope Playground
- Bronx Park
- Rock Garden Park
- Crotona Park
- Mott Playground
- Colucci Playground
- Colgate Close
- Pelham Bay Park
- Williamsbridge Oval
- Pelham Bay Park
- Parkside Playground
- Gouverneur Playground
- Noble Playground
- Givan Square
- Seton Falls Park
- Washington Park
- Williamsbridge Oval
- Mazzei Playground
- Magenta Playground
- Flynn Playground
- Devoe Park
- Castle Hill Playground
- Harding Park
- Van Cortlandt Park
- Goble Playground
- Bronx River Parkway
- Bronx Park
- Williamsbridge Oval
- Merriam Playground
- Crotona Park
- Virginia Playground
- Seton Park
- Fort Independence Playground
- The Pearly Gates
- Mullaly Park
- Van Cortlandt Park
- Pelham Bay Park
- Behagen Playground
- Grove Hill Playground
- Space Time Playground
- Soundview Park
- Captain Rivera Playground
- Watson Gleason Playground
- Stars & Stripes Playground
- Abigail Playground
- Sedgwick Playground
- Bronx Park
- Gun Hill Playground
- P.O. Serrano Playground
- Van Cortlandt Park
- Williamsbridge Oval
- Mosholu Playground
- Clark Playground
- Tremont Park
- Stop & Go Playground
- Matthews Muliner Playground
- Jerome Playground South
- Zimmerman Playground
- Hunts Point Playground
- Bronx Park
- Lozada Playground
- Richman (Echo) Park
- Washington’s Walk
- Spuyten Duyvil Playground
- Van Nest Park
- Williamsbridge Oval
- Pelham Bay Park
- Tremont Park
- Fountain Of Youth Playground
- Galileo Playground
- Playground 174
- Soundview Park
- Bronx Park
- Vinmont Veteran Park
- Merriam Playground
- Marble Hill Playground
- Van Cortlandt Park
- Edenwald Playground
- Bronx River Parkway
- Willis Playground
- Bailey Playground
- Mosholu Parkway
- Playground 52 LII
- Van Cortlandt Park
- Rev J Polite Playground
- Beanstalk Playground
- Jennie Jerome Playground
- Burns Playground
- Richman (Echo) Park
- Tiffany Playground
- Slattery Playground
- Cedar Playground
- Dawson Playground
- Cleopatra Playground
- Haffen Park
- St. James Park
- Aqueduct Walk
- Rienzi Playground
- Agnes Haywood Playground
- Millbrook Playground
- Randall Playground
- Bronx River Parkway
- Riverbend Playground
- Bufano Park
- Washington’s Walk
- Bronx Park
- Vidalia Park
- Ciccarone Park
- Melrose Playground
- Clark Playground
Reach Emily Swanson at eswanson@schnepsmedia.com or (646) 717-0015. For more coverage, subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram!