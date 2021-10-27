Diaz Jr. honored by NYBG at Fiesta de Flores event

On Wednesday, Oct. 13, The New York Botanical Garden (NYBG) presented the Hispanic Heritage Month Distinguished Leadership Award to Bronx Borough President Ruben Diaz Jr., during its annual Fiesta de Flores event at the Botanical Garden, part of its Hispanic/Latinx Heritage Month celebration of the plants and people of Latin America and the Caribbean. The award was an original modillion (an ornate architectural bracket) from the 1937 restoration of the Enid A. Haupt Conservatory, designed by Lord & Burnham circa 1899, opened in 1902. It was presented to the borough president in recognition of his outstanding leadership, commitment and contributions to the people of the Bronx and the borough by CEO and The William C. Steere Sr. President Jennifer Bernstein and Trustees Joseph A. Thompson and Anthony Perez, on behalf of NYBG’s staff and Board of Trustees.