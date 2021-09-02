What the Census numbers tell us about where Bronxites are living

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

The Bronx was one of 10 counties in the nation that saw higher-than-expected growth over the past decade — reaching an all-time high of 1.47 million residents — per recently released 2020 U.S. census data.

Much of the Bronx’s 6.3% growth — an addition of 87,546 people to the borough — over the past decade can be attributed to the large population increases in Morrisania (22%) and Crotona Park East (15%).

Morrisania has been a section earmarked for significant investment for affordable housing projects over the preceding years, including the Garden Towers Apartments, a $93 million affordable and supportive housing development that broke ground last week.

The northernmost borough’s population also saw major increases of 5,000 residents apiece in the Mott Haven-Port Morris and Williamsbridge-Olinville sections.

Over the past decade, Mott Haven has been a hot spot for increased residential and commercial development, alerting some residents to fears of gentrification toward the tail-end of the decade.

Where all my Bronxites at?

Population counts by section, according to 2020 census:



Soundview/Bruckner/Bronx River – 74,342

Concourse-Concourse Village: 69,387

Mott Haven- Port Morris – 57,718

Bedford Park – 55,521

Eastchester/Edenwald/Baychester – 51,736

Mount Eden-Claremont (West) – 49,651

Throgs Neck/Schuylerville – 48,116

Riverdale/Spuyten Duvyil – 47,927

Wakefield/Woodlawn – 47,657

University Heights (North)/Fordham – 46,538

Norwood – 43,466

Melrose – 42,651

Castle Hill/Unionport – 41,420

Longwood – 40,289

Morrisania – 37,607

Co-Op City – 37,369

Soundview/Clason Point – 37,297

Kingsbridge Heights-Van Cortlandt Village – 35,777

Belmont – 35,825

Allerton – 34,623

Parkchester – 33, 602

Pelham Parkway/Van Nest – 32,425

Highbridge – 32,456

Tremont – 32,150

Crotona Park East – 30,158

Pelham Bay/Country Club/City Island – 29,462

Morris Park – 25,077

Claremont Village/Claremont (East) – 24,553

Kingsbridge-Marble Hill – 22,807

West Farms – 20,147

Westchester Square – 17,376

Hunts Point – 15,131

When comes to housing an increasing number of Bronxites, approximately 95% of available housing stock in the Bronx is occupied, according to Census statistics released on Aug. 12. At the time of the census count, 24,580 vacant housing units

Of the five boroughs, the Bronx has the second-highest group of people living in clusters and the second-highest average household size — 2.72 per household — which health experts said left the borough susceptible and vulnerable to rapid spreads of COVID-19 variants.

Based on population, the Bronx would classify as the sixth-largest city in the nation, behind Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, but larger than cities like San Antonio, Texas.

Demographically, the Bronx remains a diverse pocket of New York City, accounting for the highest share of non-white Hispanics and Blacks in the five boroughs.

