12-story residential building heading to Mott Haven

A 12-story, 96-unit residential building is coming to the Mott Haven section of the Bronx.

Unveiled by S. Weider Architect, the 12-story building will be constructed at 261 Grand Concourse — a development site that measures 10,242 square feet — and have nearby access to the Madison Avenue Bridge into Manhattan.

Renderings show that the facade will include gray brick, with large floor-to-ceiling windows, and glass-enclosed balconies with discreet dark metal support for certain residencies. The building will also include a seventh-level fitness center and multiple open-air terraces.

The property had been priced at $12.5 million and was sold in 2019 by JLL Capital Markets. The site is owned by Brooklyn-based development firm Beitel Group.

The project team has not released a construction timeline for the new building.