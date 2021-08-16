Development

12-story residential building heading to Mott Haven

By
0
comments
Posted on
A 12-story, 96-unit residential building is heading to 261 Grand Concourse in the Mott Haven section of the Bronx.
Renderings S. Wieder Architect

A 12-story, 96-unit residential building is coming to the Mott Haven section of the Bronx.

Unveiled by S. Weider Architect, the 12-story building will be constructed at 261 Grand Concourse — a development site that measures 10,242 square feet — and have nearby access to the Madison Avenue Bridge into Manhattan.

Renderings show that the facade will include gray brick, with large floor-to-ceiling windows, and glass-enclosed balconies with discreet dark metal support for certain residencies. The building will also include a seventh-level fitness center and multiple open-air terraces.

The property had been priced at $12.5 million and was sold in 2019 by JLL Capital Markets. The site is owned by Brooklyn-based development firm Beitel Group.

The project team has not released a construction timeline for the new building.

About the Author

Robbie Sequeira

Robbie Sequeira is a reporter for The Bronx Times. A born-and-raised Bronxite, his passion for storytelling and curious nature for watchdog journalism has led him to stops in Minnesota, Iowa and Georgia. After a time away from the Big Apple chasing politicians during the Iowa caucuses and covering southern politics during the COVID-19 pandemic, Robbie decided to return home, covering important local news that affects the everyday lives of Bronx residents across the borough. When he's not writing, he's often found ranting about New York sports teams.

Partner with us to support local news

Learn More

Upcoming Events

Submit an Event

View All Events…

Crime

News

Related Articles

More from Around NYC