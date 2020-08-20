68-year-old man charged in south Bronx homicide

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

A 68-year-old Bronx man has been booked on murder and manslaughter charges over the death of 42-year-old Fernando Rodriguez of 995 Aldus St.

Just before 1 a.m. on Thursday, police arrested Luis Rivera of 1017 Bryant Ave. for his alleged role in stabbing Rodriguez to death a few hours before at 9:24 p.m. on Wednesday night.

NYPD found Rodriguez stabbed in both his torso and legs in the lobby of his building before calling EMS to rush the victim to Lincoln Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

