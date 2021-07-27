14-year-old Bronx teen reported missing since Saturday

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

The New York City Police Department are attempting to locate a 14-year-old Bronx teen who went missing over the weekend.

Natalia Cabrera, 14, was last seen leaving her Noble Avenue residence on Saturday, July 24, at approximately 11 p.m.

Cabrera is described as a standing 4’11” tall and weighing approximately 150 pounds, full-figured, with a medium complexion, brown eyes, long black hair and multiple ear piercings.

There is no description of what Cabrera was last wearing when she left on Saturday.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

