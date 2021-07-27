Police & Fire

14-year-old Bronx teen reported missing since Saturday

By
0
comments
Posted on
Natalia Cabrera

The New York City Police Department are attempting to locate a 14-year-old Bronx teen who went missing over the weekend.

Natalia Cabrera, 14, was last seen leaving her Noble Avenue residence on Saturday, July 24, at approximately 11 p.m.

Cabrera is described as a standing 4’11” tall and weighing approximately 150 pounds, full-figured, with a medium complexion, brown eyes, long black hair and multiple ear piercings.

There is no description of what Cabrera was last wearing when she left on Saturday.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

Reach Robbie Sequeira at rsequeira@schnepsmedia.com or (718) 260-4599. For more coverage, follow us on Twitter @bxtimes and Facebook @bxtimes.

About the Author

Robbie Sequeira

Robbie Sequeira is a reporter for The Bronx Times. A born-and-raised Bronxite, his passion for storytelling and curious nature for watchdog journalism has led him to stops in Minnesota, Iowa and Georgia. After a time away from the Big Apple chasing politicians during the Iowa caucuses and covering southern politics during the COVID-19 pandemic, Robbie decided to return home, covering important local news that affects the everyday lives of Bronx residents across the borough. When he's not writing, he's often found ranting about New York sports teams.

Partner with us to support local news

Learn More

Upcoming Events

Submit an Event

View All Events…

Crime

News

Related Articles

More from Around NYC