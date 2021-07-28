Health

Seniors test their fitness levels at Theradynamics

The staff at Theradynamics in Bay Plaza meets with seniors residents to help them with coordination and improving flexibility.
Photos Jewel Webber

On July 16, Theradynamics in Bay Plaza held its Senior Fitness Friday event. Bronx senior residents were invited to Theradynamics at Bay Plaza to participate in The Fall Prevention Program. The Fall Prevention Program helps to reduce fall risk and injury.

Seniors who attended were trained by Theradynamics specialists utilizing state-of-the-art technology. The program helps seniors to maintain their sharpness — psychologically and physically — while improving balance, flexibility, posture and more. It’s also an opportunity for them to be around other like-minded seniors.

Michael Greene, director of Sports Performance, left, and ex-city councilman Andy King speak to attendees of Theradynamics’ Senior Fitness Friday.

Those who have special needs from conditions such as  Parkinson’s, back pain, knee or hip replacements, and strokes can check with their doctor to see if this is a fit for them. Seniors like Gloria Hazelton, who suffers from Multiple sclerosis, was there to learn to be as healthy and safe as possible. This event was also online for those who could not attend in-person.

-reporting by Jewel Webber

 

 

