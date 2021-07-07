Teen stabs Uber driver in Westchester; 2 Bronx males arrested on gun charges

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Two Bronx males have been arrested in connection with the stabbing of an Uber driver in the city of New Rochelle on Friday, according to police.

On July 2, at approximately 2:25 p.m., New Rochelle police were called to North Avenue and Huguenot Street on a report of a stabbing of an Uber driver.

An Uber driver had picked up five passengers — three males and two females — at New Roc City entertainment complex in downtown New Rochelle, police said. A short way into their trip a verbal argument took place between the Uber driver and one of the female passengers, identified as a juvenile. According to police, the driver stopped the Uber to discharge the passengers but the dispute became physical when the other female passenger, also a juvenile, stabbed the driver in the two times in the chest.

The five passengers fled on foot but were detained by police.

Two males were arrested when police found illegal handguns in their possession, one of which was a “ghost gun” with no serial number and a high-capacity magazine. Omar Gaines, 18, of the Bronx, was carrying a 9mm Keltec handgun and David Owens, 20, of the Bronx, was armed with a model P80 “ghost gun” loaded with a 33 round high-capacity magazine.

The two females were charged with assault. The remaining male was let go by police.

The driver, whose name has not been identified, was transported to Jacobi Hospital with non life-threatening injuries.