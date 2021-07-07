Police & Fire

Teen stabs Uber driver in Westchester; 2 Bronx males arrested on gun charges

By
0
comments
Posted on
Two Bronx males were arrested in connection with the stabbing of an Uber driver in New Rochelle on June 2, 2021, according to New Rochelle police.
Photo courtesy Reuters/Callaghan O'Hare

Two Bronx males have been arrested in connection with the stabbing of an Uber driver in the city of New Rochelle on Friday, according to police.

On July 2, at approximately 2:25 p.m., New Rochelle police were called to North Avenue and Huguenot Street on a report of a stabbing of an Uber driver.

An Uber driver had picked up five passengers — three males and two females — at New Roc City entertainment complex in downtown New Rochelle, police said. A short way into their trip a verbal argument took place between the Uber driver and one of the female passengers, identified as a juvenile. According to police, the driver stopped the Uber to discharge the passengers but the dispute became physical when the other female passenger, also a juvenile, stabbed the driver in the two times in the chest.

The five passengers fled on foot but were detained by police.

Two males were arrested when police found illegal handguns in their possession, one of which was a “ghost gun” with no serial number and a high-capacity magazine. Omar Gaines, 18, of the Bronx, was carrying a 9mm Keltec handgun and David Owens, 20, of the Bronx, was armed with a model P80 “ghost gun” loaded with a 33 round high-capacity magazine.

The two females were charged with assault. The remaining male was let go by police.

The driver, whose name has not been identified, was transported to Jacobi Hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

Reach Christian Falcone at cfalcone@schnepsmedia.com or (718) 260-2541. For more coverage, follow us on Twitter @bronxtimes and Facebook @bxtimes

About the Author

Christian Falcone

Christian Falcone is the editor-in-chief of The Bronx Times. Previously, he served as the managing editor of Home Town Media, a publisher of weeklies in southern Westchester County. During his caree, Christian has netted several accolades for his writing, including uncovering an embezzlement scheme at a municipal golf club that led to the club manager’s sentencing to state prison. As an avid sports fan, Christian actively roots for the Dallas Cowboys and Atlanta Hawks, proudly proclaiming that he is the only Hawks fan residing in New York. He also still bemoans the day his beloved Montreal Expos left Canada. As a result, Christian begrudgingly became a Mets fan.

Partner with us to support local news

Learn More

Upcoming Events

Submit an Event

View All Events…

Crime

News

Related Articles

More from Around NYC