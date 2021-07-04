Crime

Homeless man arrested in connection with stabbing of Eric Adams volunteer in the Bronx

A homeless man was arrested in connection with the stabbing of a volunteer for Eric Adams’ campaign in the Bronx.

Following an ongoing investigation, police arrested 34-year-old Gary Oliver on July 2. He was charged with attempted murder.

According to police, at 2:30 p.m., on June 20, the 42-year-old man was allegedly stabbed by Oliver with a knife in front of 594 Morris Ave. Oliver then allegedly fled the scene with another man southbound on Morris Avenue.

The victim was taken to NYC Health and Hospitals/Lincoln in critical condition and underwent surgery. A knife and ice pick were later recovered by police at the scene.

At this time, the second suspect remains at large.

 

This story appears courtesy of our sister publication amNewYork.

