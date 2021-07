Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Saint Benedict’s Catholic Church celebrated the farewell mass of Rev. Stephen Norton on June 26. Norton is leaving the church to work on his doctorate in ministry preaching. Many attended the mass to show love and support for Norton. Some churchgoers spoke of all that the priest has done for them. Even when service was completed, many stopped Norton to thank and hug him, and bless him with gifts. For many, Norton was a beacon of light to the community.

-with reporting by Jewel Webber