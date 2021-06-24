NYC public libraries to open all remaining available locations

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

The city’s three public library systems — The New York Public Library, Brooklyn Public Library and Queens Public Library — will open all of their remaining available branch locations and begin introducing a model of service in July that brings them closer to pre-pandemic services.

Following a temporary closure of all of their physical locations last year to mitigate the spread of COVID-19, the three public library systems have been reinstituting in-person services in phases, beginning with the reopening of a portion of locations for grab-and-go service in July 2020, followed by the gradual expansion of service at additional locations. They then expanded and maintained services as circumstances allowed while maintaining the robust virtual resources offered throughout the pandemic.

Throughout the month of July 2021, the three public library systems will restore most of their pre-pandemic services, including:

Opening all remaining locations (except for those under construction, in need of repairs or in use by New York City as COVID-19 testing centers or vaccination sites, among other temporary uses)

Allowing unlimited, untimed browsing

Allowing general library use, including — for the first time since March 2020 — open, untimed seating

Returning to pre-pandemic computer use, including laptop loan

Reinstating or expanding bookmobile service

Beginning to offer indoor public programs and classes, as feasible (it will likely take weeks or months to return programming to full capacity). Some locations are offering outdoor programs during the summer.

Expanding public service hours, as feasible

Each system will implement these changes on a slightly different timeline depending on staff capacity, but by the end of July all three systems will be well on their way to a return to pre-pandemic service.

It is important to note that each system will continue to waive overdue fines through at least September 2021 and mandate certain safety protocols.

“We know how important public libraries are to New Yorkers and to the reawakening and recovery of our great city,” New York Public Library President Anthony W. Marx said. “As we move into our hopeful next chapter, we need libraries to be strong, and doing everything possible to support our communities, including and especially the most vulnerable. We, like all New Yorkers, have been eagerly moving toward the moment we can more fully restore a familiar, near pre-pandemic service model throughout the system, and are so excited that — thanks to the vaccination progress — that moment is now. We must remain vigilant and patient, with safety remaining our priority. But to now be able to open all of our available locations, and to welcome all New Yorkers back to think, learn, grow, and unlock doors of opportunity — this a big moment for our City. We look forward to seeing everyone here.”

For the most updated information, visit the library website at nypl.org.

The New York Public Library (which covers the Bronx, Manhattan and Staten Island)