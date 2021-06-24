Man cuffed for fatally shooting neighbor during dispute near Crotona Park

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Cops cuffed a Bronx man accused of fatally shooting a neighbor during a dispute on their block Wednesday night.

Timmy Johnson, 30, allegedly shot the 30-year-old victim in front of an apartment building on Fulton Avenue near East 172nd Street, across from Crotona Park, at about 8:15 p.m. on June 23.

Both Johnson and the victim, whose identity has been withheld pending family notification, lived on the same block of Fulton Avenue. Sources familiar with the investigation said shooting resulted from a dispute between the two men; the cause of the argument remains under investigation.

Officers from the 42nd Precinct, in responding to a 911 call about an assault, found the victim with at least one gunshot wound to his body.

EMS rushed the victim to St. Barnabas Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police sources said Johnson was taken into custody a short time later near the crime scene. A loaded firearm allegedly used in the murder was also recovered.

Johnson faces charges of murder and criminal possession of a weapon.