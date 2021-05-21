Bronx Artist Residence Story Launches in Soundview

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Soundview has a new performing arts hub — thanks in large part to an innovative performing arts educator.

The Bronx Artist Residency, a 3,000 square-foot outdoor performing arts space, located at 1434 Harrod Avenue, officially opened at the beginning of the year.

The space houses six dancers, who both work and live in the building for three months at a time during the year.

On Saturday, April 17, the Bronx Artist Residency program co-hosted an outdoor film festival along with the residents at Bronx River Community Center.

The virtual film festival showcase featured visual works by Ariel Pang, Aspen Nell, Helen Samuel and Kiara Benejan-Curry, among others.

The Bronx Artist Residency program was created by Pizarts’ executive director and founder Dominique Robinson.

“Unfortunately, we (Pizarts) had to cancel all of our travel programs because of the pandemic, but the silver living was that it gave me the time to look at what was in front and me and focus on more domestic projects – such as the Bronx Artist Residency,” Robinson said.

Robinson, who earned a Master of Arts in Dance Education from NYU, started Pizarts in 2013 in attempts to provide dancers with affordable space for rentals and classes as well as international performances and workshops.

She is also the founder and director of operations for Dance Gap Year, another program within Pizarts that helps assist teenagers who are pursuing a career in the performing arts.

“Our aim is to bring artists from outside the Bronx to collaborate with local artists,” Robinson added. “These amazing performers create dance films and photo shoots that highlight the beautiful landscapes and people here in the Bronx.”

Any visual or performance artists who would like to apply to the Bronx Artist Residency can visit pizarts.com/copy-of-bronx- artist-residency.