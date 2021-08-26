6 men steal car keys from used car dealership

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

A group of men broke into a used car dealership on Boston Road last month and assaulted a security guard and stole keys to several cars.

According to the NYPD, on Aug. 5, at 4:11 a.m., six unidentified male individuals entered 26 Motors, located at 4015 Boston Road, by cutting the security gate and breaking the front office glass door to gain entry into the manager’s office.

Then men then pried open the basement door with a crowbar but confronted by a 33-year-old male security guard with a bat. They asssaulted him with with the crowbar causing bruising and pain to his left arm before fleeing the scene in their own vehicles with an undetermined amount of car keys.

The security guard was taken to Montefiore North Hospital in stable condition.

The individuals are described as males, approximately in their 20’s.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at https://crimestoppers. nypdonline.org/ or on Twitter @NYPDTips.