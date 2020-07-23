72-year-old woman knocked to the ground, robbed of hundreds in the south Bronx

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Police are looking for two men who attacked and robbed a senior woman on the corner of Brook Avenue and E. 147th Street earlier this week.

The duo confronted the 72-year-old woman who was leaving a nearby store at about 1:50 p.m. on Tuesday, when the two attempted to snatch her purse.

The robbery caused the senior victim to fall to the ground as the two made off with $400, her cell phone and multiple forms of identification.

She suffered injuries to her head, hip and bruises throughout her body, though police reported she was in stable condition after reaching Lincoln Hospital.

Police released this photo of the additional suspect.

Anyone with information in regard to the identities of the males is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, on Twitter @NYPDTips or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.

All calls and messages are strictly confidential.