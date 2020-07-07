Sports

Yankees, Mets to play 2 exhibition games against each other

Yankees shortstop Gleyber Torres (25) is forced out at second base by New York Mets shortstop Amed Rosario (1) during the third inning of game two of a doubleheader at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Andy Marlin-USA TODAY Sports

By Joe Pantorno

The New York Yankees announced on Tuesday afternoon that they will be playing three exhibition games before Major League Baseball’s July 23 Opening Day. Two of them will come against the crosstown-rival Mets.

New York’s clubs will play the preseason games in successive days — on July 18 at Citi Field (7:10 p.m. ET) and on July 19 at Yankee Stadium (7:05 p.m.). Both games will be televised on YES Network.

The Yankees will also face the Philadelphia Phillies on July 20 in the Bronx.

An unprecedented 60-game schedule as a result of the coronavirus pandemic makes the two exhibition games between the Mets and Yankees a meaningful primer before the regular season begins.

They will face each other six times over the course of nine days in late-August — games that could have important postseason implications as both clubs are expected to be in the playoff conversation.

