45th Precinct Council addresses noise complaints and drag racing

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Community Board 10 residents raised concerns about noise complaints, illegal parking and drag racing at the 45th Precinct Council meeting on Dec. 3.

Many people pointed out how there are numerous cars with out-of-state plates at Westchester Avenue between Herschell Street and Seabury Avenue. Attendees at the meeting claimed these vehicles have been in the same spots for over a year accumulating tickets, but the cars have still not been towed.

Other residents spoke to Captain Johnny Orellana regarding drag racing and loud noise on Commerce Avenue. Orellana explained that noise complaints usually don’t go anywhere as “cops can’t break doors down anymore.”

“One of the problems is that the agencies that handle noise aren’t 24/7,” said Precinct Council President Bob Bieder. “It’s always been an issue. Some of this needs to be legislated more. The Council is well aware of how serious this is.”

A representative from Senator Alessandra Biaggi’s office was in attendance and said her office has received more than 10 complaints about drag racing within the 45th Precinct.

The captain noted that drag racing is typically worse in the summer, especially around Memorial Day, but he and his colleagues will do their best to resolve the problem.

“Our personnel staff has been very thin, but we will continue to address it,” he said. “It’s something that we take seriously.”