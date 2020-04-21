XFL commissioner Oliver Luck suing Vince McMahon

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

By Joe Pantorno

XFL commissioner Oliver Luck is suing the league’s creator, Vince McMahon for wrongful termination, per multiple reports.

It remains to be seen how much Luck is looking for, but he was signed to a five-year contract that was estimated between $20 million and $25 million.

The second installment of the XFL lasted just five weeks after beginning in February. Last week, the league filed for bankruptcy with no plans to return in 2021 as a fallout of the coronavirus outbreak. McMahon’s original XFL — which was a mix between pro wrestling and football — lasted for just one season in 2001.

This year’s version of the XFL was far more legitimate, with initial aspirations of becoming a developmental league for the NFL. Gameplay was largely the same except for tweaks on kick-offs and extra points along with transparency between coaches, officials, and the replay booth.

Per the copy of the heavily-redacted documents obtained by The Athletic’s Daniel Kaplan, it is stated that Alpha Entertainment, which is the limited liability corporation McMahon created to run the XFL, did not list Luck as those who were owed money by the league.

Luck’s case states that Alpha Entertainment petitioned the bankruptcy court to reject the contracts of several XFL executives. The court’s agreement with Luck allows the commissioner to sue McMahon directly rather than the league or Alpha.

This story first appeared on amNY.com