Ranking all 32 NFL jerseys from best to worst

By Joe Pantorno

The Atlanta Falcons continued the trend of NFL teams unveiling new uniforms on Wednesday, as they are one of seven teams expected to release new digs this offseason.

While the Tampa Bay Buccaneers kicked off the Tom Brady era with fresh threads to simplify what could only be described as something out of the Arena Football League, the Falcons went in a completely different direction.

And the results are somewhat cringeworthy:

When it comes to football jerseys, less is more, and the Falcons did way too much. The only good thing about the reveal was that they’ll be wearing their throwback jerseys made popular in the 90s.

Upon a first glance at the uniforms, I thought, “these have to be one of the worst uniforms in the league.” And after giving it some thought — and going over the other kits of the NFL — that sentiment hasn’t changed.

We’re still waiting for the Rams, Chargers, Colts, Patriots, and Browns to unveil their new get-ups, so this list might change. But here are all 32 NFL uniforms ranked from best-to-worst:

Chiefs: The Chiefs’ uniforms have been clean and classic for as long as they’ve been around. Now they have a Lombardi Trophy to add to their title of best uniforms in football. Packers: It’s hard to rip the classics, even if green and yellow normally clash. But the Packers are the NFL and this look is iconic. Raiders: “The Autumn Wind is a Raider, Pillaging just for fun. He’ll knock you ’round and upside down, And laugh when he’s conquered and won.” The silver and black are as menacing as it gets. Now, if they can only start winning again. Bears: The Bears uniform is a time machine that takes us back to the earliest days of football. It’s hard to top them. 49ers: The organization’s best decision was to go back to its original look. No need for darker reds or shadows behind the numbers. Giants: The Giants have basically taken ownership of the color blue in the NFL. The patriotic color scheme is as timeless as the team itself. Cowboys: While the Cowboys are overrated in almost every other aspect, you can’t deny a great jersey when you see one. Colts: From Baltimore to Indianapolis, the Colts just get it. Saints: Their usual black and gold uniforms are fine, but their all-white threads with the gold numbers are the reason why the Saints are in the top-10. Steelers: The Steelers’ classic look would be higher if they had the old block numbers. Chargers: I have the Chargers this high because their powder blue uniforms were pretty nice. But if they follow that trend with their new set up, I’m expecting huge things. Redskins: I’ll respect these Redskins uniforms much more when they change their name and logo. Rams: The Rams are heading back toward their blue and yellow (gold) color scheme and that’s alright by all of us. Eagles: The Eagles have a nice jersey, but just think how much higher the Kelly Green uniforms would be. Bills: A perfect blend of past and present for the Bills. They just have to stay away from the all-blue idea or else they look like smurfs. Panthers: A non-traditional uniform to finally enter the fray here. The Panthers’ 90s feel remains a staple today with their silver, black, and baby blues. Buccaneers: The Tom Brady era brought back some much-needed simplicity for the Bucs.

Allow us to show you the future 😏#GoBucs pic.twitter.com/naURTtwkZ3 — Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) April 7, 2020 Jets: Wouldn’t it be nice if the Jets had some semblance of a plane on their uniform? They did way too much with their redesign, including nameplates on the front of the jersey. Broncos: These can’t hold a candle to their “Orange Crush” uniforms with the royal blue helmets. Dolphins: Do you notice how everyone gets excited when the Dolphins wear their throwback uniforms from the 1970s-80s? Listen to the people, Miami. Ravens: The Ravens have one of these jerseys that you can like on what day and can’t stand the next. Patriots: Thankfully, the Patriots are redesigning their uniforms. It’s long overdue considering they had one of the most underwhelming jerseys in the league. Lions: Instead of simplifying things to the Barry Sanders days, the Lions continue to get more and more complex. At least they got rid of the black accents and uniforms. Texans: The Texans have something with their logo, they’re just missing out on everything else. Jaguars: At least they got rid of those two-tone, gold and black helmets. They’re still not doing much for me. Vikings: The Vikings once had really nice jerseys. Then they changed them. Now they’re not that great. Cardinals: A way-too-busy jersey muddles up one of the nicer helmets in football. Seahawks: It’s like someone threw darts at a board that featured colors and patterns to smush together. So we were left with these Seattle eyesores. Bengals: The numbers are bad, the white stripe down the home jerseys are bad, the orange shoulders on the away jerseys are bad. At least the helmet’s nice. Titans: I’ve rarely liked a Titans jersey, but they managed to make things worse by revamping things last year. Falcons: So much potential, so disappointing. Browns: Much like the last 20 years, the Browns are in the basement. Trying to modernize a jersey that must remain classic, they destroyed the one good thing they had going for them a few years ago.

This story first ran on amNY.com