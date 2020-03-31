Here are 10 Bronx restaurants to take out from during COVID-19

If you’re uptown and the thought of cooking another meal, let alone braving a trip to the store for ingredients, is becoming overbearing, fret not, because there are plenty of restaurants still delivering within the boogie down Bronx.

Boasted for its exquisite and diverse culinary offerings by Bronx Borough President Ruben Diaz, Jr., here are ten places in to take out from in The Bronx:

The Wicked Wolf

Let’s start off with a classic in Throggs Neck.

This Irish/American sit down pub’s savory offerings are exactly what you’ll be looking for on a weekday after work.

While its classic offerings of wings and steak sandwiches are great go-to choices, The Wicked Wolf also has plenty more to provide — such as the New Zealand lamb chops and German specialty plate of Bratwurst, bauernwurst, kassler rippchen with sauerkraut, red cabbage and potato pancakes.

4029 E Tremont Ave (718) 829-4400

Orrico’s Italian Restaurant

This new kid on the block in Pelham Bay has certainly proved it can hang with the rest of them since opening its doors this time last year.

It was at that time when owner Robert Orrico told the Bronx Times Reporter about his Italian egg roll appetizers, which come in a few varieties such as, buffalo chicken and Philly cheesesteak along with more.

Another notable treat Oricco brought in is a neighborhood favorite — “old-school” hot lunch heroes — as well as “dirty chips” with meatballs, a blend of gorgonzola cheese and cream sauce into a wild, yet delectable savory dish.

3019 Westchester Ave, (718) 892-8282

Bricks and Hops

Super Bowl Champion and former New York Jet turned Barstool Sports host Willie Colon opened up the South Bronx’s only beer garden less than a year ago.

However, more than just booze is on offer down in Mott Haven.

The Bronx Bully Chicken Sandwich, a massive fried chicken cutlet smothered with red cabbage, pepper jack cheese, pickled jalapenos and garlic aioli on a brioche bun is sure to get you through quarantine; mix it with a side of chili-rubbed fries and it will take more than one Bronx Brewery Summer Ale to wash it down.

Of course, there’s a plethora more to eat and drink from Bricks and Hops as well.

65 Bruckner Blvd, (718) 450-3991

Louie and Ernie’s

It’s arguably one of the best and certainly one of the most iconic pizzerias in New York City.

Many in the East Bronx feel the obligation of stopping into this basement on the intersection of Crosby and Waterbury Avenues for a classic sausage slice or plenty of other outstanding pies worked up by Cosmo Tiso and staff.

Louie and Ernie’s is pickup only, but oh so worth it.

1300 Crosby Avenue, (718) 829-6230

City Island Diner

The City Island Diner remains a stronghold for those on The Bronx isle that don’t quite have the pallet for seafood. Nowadays, it’s an especially excellent takeout option.

Worth returning to after COVID-19 times as well, this cute and quaint corner diner has all the classic offerings like grilled cheeses, burgers, and milkshakes to make a day on City Island even more rewarding.

304 City Island Ave. (718) 885-0362

Beatstro

It would be a sin if the birthplace of hip-hop didn’t have a restaurant paying homage to exactly that.

This South Bronx hip hop speakeasy also pays homage to an authentic Afro-Hispanic, “Bronx” infused menu with offerings of shrimp and grits to half rotisserie chickens along with plenty of more classic options with cocktails and brunch on the weekends to go.

135 Alexander Avenue. (718) 489-9397

Patricia’s of Morris Park

If classic Italian is what you seek, classic Italian is what you’ll get.

This icon in Morris Park goes beyond just pizza and chicken parmesan with its Spaghetti Frank Sinatra made with shrimps, clams, black olives, capers & fresh tomato along with plenty more — such as the Tagliata Di Manzo steak served with wild mushrooms.

1082 Morris Park Ave. (718) 409-9069

Taste So Good (Make You Wanna Smack Your Mama)

It’s not every day that a champion skateboarder opens up a Caribbean takeout joint in his home neighborhood. That, though is the case of 2018 Thrasher Magazine Skater of the Year, Tyshawn Jones.

Growing up in the East Bronx, he recently opened up Taste So Good “to put some great food in Soundview,” and that he did — particularly the jerk chicken with Caribbean rice and mac n’ cheese.

Yes, the name is derivative of the “Friday” movies and no, Jones has never slapped his mama, Tamisha, who helps run the place.

1752 Lafayette Ave. (347) 271-6506

Havana Cafe

A spicy taste of Cuba is surely bound to melt away those quarantine blues.

Havana Cafe provides just that with its Chicharrón De Pollo, quesadillas, empanadas and plenty more offerings.

Meanwhile, the Vaquero 14 ounce rib-eye steak with creamy yuca mofongo charred green beans, rosemary chimichurri sauce with certainly leave you feeling full and satisfied.

Brunch and cocktails to go are also take out options for the time being from its multiple locations in The Bronx.

1247 Castle Hill Ave. Bronx, 718-822-4800 and 3151 East Tremont Ave, 718-518-1800

Emilio’s of Morris Park

A neighbor of Patricia’s in Morris Park, this Italian restaurant is particularly known for both its build your own pizza along with its specialty rolls and calzones as well.

Emilio’s grilled paninis make for a classically scrumptious lunch while its stuffed shells, ravioli, lasagna, and ziti certainly do set a standard for a lovely Italian dinner.

1051 Morris Park Ave. (718) 822-6758