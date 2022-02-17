Suspect turns himself in for murder of 45-year-old woman in Van Nest

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

A Bronx resident turned himself into the police yesterday for the alleged murder of a woman in Van Nest on Wednesday morning.

Exiquio Castillo, 840 Grand Concourse, was charged with murder, manslaughter and criminal possession of a weapon.

Police said the incident happened just before 4:26 a.m. on Feb. 16 inside a 10th floor apartment at 1500 Noble Ave. in Van Nest.

Officers from the 43rd Precinct, in responding to a 911 call about an assault in progress, found the victim, Flor Recio with multiple stab wounds to her torso.

EMS rushed Recio, 45, to Jacobi Hospital, where she was pronounced dead a short time later. The NYPD told the Bronx Times it is unknown at this point if the victim and Castillo, 47, knew each other or what the motive was. No description of the victim’s attacker was provided.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at https://crimestoppers. nypdonline.org/ or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.