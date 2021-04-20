41st Precinct holds 5th annual Autism Walk

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

The 41st Precinct held its fifth annual Autism Awareness Walk on April 19 with about 300 people in attendance.

Det. Herawattie Jeeuth, who has been a cop for 25 years, launched the program in honor of her niece who is autistic. She told the Bronx Times her family understands what it is like to deal with autism and the hope is the event brings together Bronxites who share similar stories.

“It was very emotional , and joyful because this event hit home for me,” Jeeuth said. “It was kids and parents showing support together for the families that are affected by autism.”

According to Jeeuth, attendance at the walk has increased each year and cops and residents come from throughout the borough. She noted that in the past there was a stigma to talk about autism, but today that is gone.

“Families are not in denial,” she explained. “The more we have this [the walk], the more families are feeling connected.”