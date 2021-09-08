30 years of service to the Bronx, Court Officer Lawrence Stewart retires

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Lawrence Jerome Stewart was born at Mt. Sinai Hospital in Manhattan to proud parents, William and Julia Stewart. He was raised in Harlem until he was 10 years-old, at which point his family moved to the Marble Hill section of the Bronx.

Officer Steward attended John F. Kennedy High School in the Bronx and graduated in 1980. On Jan. 7, 1991, he entered the New York State Court Officer Academy and upon graduating was assigned to Bronx Criminal Court. On May 6, 1996, Stewart was promoted to Bronx Supreme Court, Criminal Term. On Sept. 7, 2005, Stewart was then transferred to Supreme Court, Civil Division where he remained until his retirement date of Aug. 30, 2021.

For the last several years, Stewart has been a staple at the Walton entrance of the Supreme Court, Civil Term. He always greeted everyone with a smile regardless of the time or the season. On Aug. 25, Stewart’s court family gathered at the Rotunda of Supreme Court, Civil Term, during lunchtime, to celebrate him and wish him well in his retirement. For his years of service, he was bestowed a citation from Bronx Borough President Ruben Diaz Jr., as well as a plaque from his union.