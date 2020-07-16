$30 million in funding given to two Bronx domestic violence shelters

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Two domestic violence shelters in the Bronx will now be run by Volunteers of America-Greater New York with an additional $30 million granted in funding over the next five years.

Now taken over from the Human Resources Administration (HRA), the emergency shelter, called Victory I, and the tier II transitional shelter called Victory II will be providing a slew of comprehensive services for residents.

“In all of our domestic violence shelters, we work to ensure that survivors and their children have the tools and support they need to break the cycle of violence and live safely and independently in the community,” said Myung J. Lee, President and CEO of Volunteers of America-Greater New York.

The facilities will include trauma-informed care, behavioral health counseling, housing placement, resilience strength training, employment and vocational counseling, health and wellness programs and on-site childcare for survivors of domestic violence and their families, according to the Volunteers of America-Greater New York.

“Our therapeutic, healing environments go hand in hand with our trauma-focused model of care,” she added.

Victory I is to be used as 120-emergency bed facility for domestic violence survivors, while Victory II will shelter up to 30 families.

The main difference between the two types of facilities is that emergency domestic violence shelters like Victory I provide temporary housing and supportive services for up to 180 days for survivors and their families.

While domestic violence tier II shelters like Victory II are transitional shelters aimed at preparing families for reintegration back to the community by addressing their traumatic experiences, strengthening their support system while supporting their progress towards healing, according to VOA-Greater New York.

Both shelters, which are located in city-owned buildings are expected to be operated by VOA-Greater New York starting on September 1.

The VOA-Greater New York has also reached agreement with Montefiore Bronx Health Collective to provide primary care and mental health services on-site through a recently inked memorandum of understanding as well.

“We pride ourselves in using evidence-based practices that have proven track records in addressing the needs of these families,” the president said.