21-year-old male shot in Norwood

The NYPD is looking for a man who shot a 21-year-old in Norwood.

According to the police, on Oct. 4, at 4:06 p.m., a man shot a 21-year-old man in the torso in front of 3511 Dekalb Ave., and fled the scene in an unknown direction. The victim was removed to an area hospital in stable condition.

The suspect is described as a male, Hispanic who wore dark-colored clothing.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at https://crimestoppers. nypdonline.org/ or on Twitter @NYPDTips.