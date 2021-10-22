Police & Fire

21-year-old male shot in Norwood

By
0
comments
Posted on
The NYPD is looking for a man who shot a 21-year-old in Norwood on Oct. 4, 2021.
Courtesy of Getty

The NYPD is looking for a man who shot a 21-year-old in Norwood.

According to the police, on Oct. 4, at 4:06 p.m., a man shot a 21-year-old man in the torso in front of 3511 Dekalb Ave., and fled the scene in an unknown direction. The victim was removed to an area hospital in stable condition.

The suspect is described as a male, Hispanic who wore dark-colored clothing.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/ or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

About the Author

Jason Cohen

Jason Cohen is a reporter for The Bronx Times. Originally from New Jersey, he moved to the Bronx five years ago. Jason has been a reporter for about 14 years and loves what he does. In particular, he enjoys covering meetings, events, writing features and informing the pubic about news. He also has a passion for sports and anything with controversy, and his other interests include watching movies and going to the beach. When he isn't reporting or writing, Jason spends his weekends working at a bagel shop. And, yes, he's also a Mets fan. So, "Sorry Bronxites."

Featured Jobs

Add your job

View all jobs…

Upcoming Events

Submit an Event

View All Events…

Crime

News

Related Articles

More from Around NYC